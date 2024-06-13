Supreme Court rejects mifepristone abortion pill challenge on standing grounds

The Supreme Court has ruled on the closely watched mifepristone appeal, holding that the anti-abortion challengers lack legal standing to bring their lawsuit, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a unanimous opinion for the court.

At issue was whether the anti-abortion doctors and groups who brought the challenge had legal standing to do so, as well as the legality of Food and Drug Administration actions that expanded access to the widely used pill.

The high court’s hearing in March revealed skepticism from the justices on the first point, suggesting that the court might reject the lawsuit on standing grounds.

That’s what happened Thursday. “Under Article III of the Constitution, a plaintiff’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue,” Kavanaugh wrote for the court.