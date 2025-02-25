Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip May 5, 2023 / 03:44

Supreme Court grants new trial in Richard Glossip’s unusual death penalty case

Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general agreed with the death row prisoner that he should get a new trial. Oklahoma’s state criminal court disagreed.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Feb. 25, 2025, 10:11 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post