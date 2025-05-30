Opinion

‘No MAGA left behind’: Trump issues brazen pardons for political allies and reality stars May 28, 2025 / 09:05

Trump’s reality TV–style pardon spree has real consequences for the justice system

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter looks at how Trump’s latest pardons and a judicial nomination consolidate his corrupt power.

May. 30, 2025, 5:14 PM EDT

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

