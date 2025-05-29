Opinion

Trump wants to make one of his controversial former defense lawyers an appeals court judge

The president insisted that Emil Bove is “respected by everyone.” All things considered, “everyone” was probably being generous.

May. 29, 2025, 12:52 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

