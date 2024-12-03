Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Judge postpones sentencing in Trump hush money case November 22, 2024 / 01:58

Trump’s lawyers cite Jack Smith and Hunter Biden in moving to dismiss New York case

Judge Juan Merchan previously pushed off the president-elect's sentencing, and it's unclear whether a sentencing will happen before Trump takes office.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post