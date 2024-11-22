Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: What the DA’s recommendation means for the hush money case November 19, 2024 / 09:41

Judge Merchan to let Trump file motion to dismiss, further pushing off sentencing

The president-elect wants to dismiss outright the hush money case in which he was found guilty. Manhattan DA Bragg signaled his opposition to that effort.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Nov. 22, 2024, 11:17 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post