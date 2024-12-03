Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Justified or not? Growing criticism over Biden’s Hunter pardon December 3, 2024 / 04:03

Why Hunter Biden’s special counsel cited Steve Bannon after Hunter’s pardon

As the Delaware case is terminated, special counsel David Weiss is fighting Hunter Biden’s bid to dismiss his California indictment after President Joe Biden pardoned him.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post