Why Hunter Biden’s special counsel cited Steve Bannon after Hunter’s pardon

President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter means that Hunter’s two criminal cases won’t go forward to sentencing. But special counsel David Weiss has fought the defense effort to get the gun and tax indictments officially dismissed in Delaware and California.

In support of his opposition, Weiss cited the government’s previous objection to dismissing Steve Bannon’s indictment when Donald Trump pardoned Bannon in his first term. Weiss noted that the prosecution in Bannon’s case didn’t dispute that the pardon ended the matter but still maintained that dismissing the indictment was unnecessary; rather, the prosecution in Bannon’s case said the court should terminate Bannon as a defendant and have the docket reflect the pardon as the reason for his case ending. As Hunter Biden’s counsel emphasized in reply to Weiss’ opposition, the judge in Bannon’s case dismissed his indictment over the government’s objection.