Trump’s racist lie that people are eating dogs: ‘This is the logical end of the Republican party” September 13, 2024 / 11:45

Trump cites immunity ruling in bid to avoid Michael Cohen’s civil retaliation claim

The Republican presidential nominee touted the high court's recent ruling in support of his effort to dodge Michael Cohen's civil damages appeal.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

