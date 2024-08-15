Michael Cohen’s Supreme Court appeal is a long shot. These experts just explained why it’s still important.

Michael Cohen asked the Supreme Court last month to take up his appeal against Donald Trump and others, seeking civil damages for alleged government retaliation during the former president’s administration. Cohen picked up support this week from a group of constitutional scholars and former federal officials, who urged the justices to review the case.

The appeal from Trump’s former lawyer and fixer “raises questions that go to the heart of ordered liberty and the rule of law,” they wrote in their amicus brief.

That’s true.

The type of claim he’s pressing is one that the Supreme Court has all but abandoned.

But the challenge for Cohen is that the type of claim he’s pressing is one that the Supreme Court has all but abandoned. In a 1971 case called Bivens, the high court allowed a damages claim against federal officials for alleged Fourth Amendment violations. But the court has taken a stingy view since then, routinely rejecting so-called Bivens claims. In a 2022 decision, Justice Clarence Thomas’ majority opinion cited Bivens while noting: “Over the past 42 years, however, we have declined 11 times to imply a similar cause of action for other alleged constitutional violations.” Thomas wrote that the court will deny claims “in all but the most unusual circumstances.”