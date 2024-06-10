Opinion

Dr. Phil’s softball interview with Trump fails to convince former president to halt retribution campaign June 7, 2024 / 10:40

Why the Trump ‘juror’ social media scare will likely go nowhere

A possible nightmare for the prosecution in the historic case was seemingly quickly debunked as a prank. Trump faces sentencing July 11.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

