Trump pledges stunning tariffs on Brazil for following its own laws

President Donald Trump sent his Brazilian counterpart a stunning letter Wednesday, informing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that his country would face a new 50% tariff “due in part to…the way Brazil has treated” former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump political ally.

Trump blamed the massive spike in tariffs partly on “Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans.” The first reference is related to the trial of Bolsonaro, a one-time frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago, on charges of attempting to illegally overturn his country’s presidential election results in 2022. “This trial should not be taking place,” Trump wrote. “It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!”

The latter accusation stems from a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling last month that deemed social media companies are responsible for the content posted on their platforms. (Ironically, this is also a goal of many American conservatives who advocate for revoking Section 230, which shields American platforms from being accountable for their users’ posts.) X was also briefly banned in the country during a standoff with billionaire Elon Musk over a court request to ban accounts that violated local laws. Trump railed against this and other court decisions in his letter as “SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to US. Social Media platforms.”