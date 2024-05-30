Donald Trump was convicted at trial. Now what?

Donald Trump is now the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted at trial, on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. What happens now?

We wait.

Judge Juan Merchan won’t be handing down Trump’s sentence just yet. There will be a future court date for that. Ahead of that sentencing date, both sides will most likely submit filings to the court, making their arguments for what sentence the judge should impose in this historic case. And like any convicted defendant, Trump should be interviewed by the probation department, which generates a pre-sentence report for the judge to consider in making a decision.

Merchan has many options in front of him, and incarceration isn’t mandatory.