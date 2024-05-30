Donald Trump was convicted at trial. Now what?

Donald Trump is now the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted at trial, on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. What happens now?
We wait.
Judge Juan Merchan won’t be handing down Trump’s sentence just yet. There will be a future court date for that. Ahead of that sentencing date, both sides will most likely submit filings to the court, making their arguments for what sentence the judge should impose in this historic case. And like any convicted defendant, Trump should be interviewed by the probation department, which generates a pre-sentence report for the judge to consider in making a decision.
Merchan has many options in front of him, and incarceration isn’t mandatory.
Trump was convicted of falsifying business records in the first degree. While that’s a felony, it’s the lowest level felony in New York state. The options range from a fine up to a prison term of 1 1/3 to 4 years. The reason that that possible prison term is a range instead of a specific number is that this sentence is what’s known as “indeterminate” (as opposed to “determinate,” which would be a specific number). Here’s how New York State’s corrections website explains this type of sentencing: