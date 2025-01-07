Hulk Hogan’s cameo at WWE RAW’s Netflix debut did not get a warm reception

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan was mercilessly booed during World Wrestling Entertainment’s inaugural episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix.
Monday’s Netflix debut was billed as historic for the WWE, which has ridden a wave of renewed hype about professional wrestling to a popularity arguably unseen since the “Attitude Era” in the 1990s. All kinds of stars, from The Rock to John Cena, showed up to get in on the action — and that included Hogan, who can credibly claim to be the company’s biggest star ever. But Hogan received a rude reception as he tried to deliver a promo hyping Netflix and hawking his new brand of beer. And in the video, he almost seems taken aback by the reaction.
While no one can know for certain why any individual fan was booing, some social media users suggested the boos were related to the fact that Hogan (whose real name is Terry Bollea) frequently used his wrestling persona to promote Donald Trump’s presidential campaign last year. Beforehand, Hogan donned a MAGA shirt for a promotional video for Monday’s show, so it’s certainly possible that some in the crowd at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, rained boos on him for political reasons. But other Trump-friendly stars at the event, like Mark “The Undertaker” Calaway and the WWE’s head of creative Paul Levesque (who wrestles as Triple H), didn’t receive the same reaction that Hogan did.