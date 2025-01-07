Hulk Hogan’s cameo at WWE RAW’s Netflix debut did not get a warm reception

Hogan has also come in for criticism for his repeated expressions of racism (he apologized in 2015 for using a racial slur in a 2006 conversation that was caught on tape). The fact that he was shamelessly hawking his latest product to a captive audience couldn’t have helped, or perhaps the boos were due to any combination of these or other objections.

As a longtime wresting fan, I’m attentive to the ways WWE in particular has infused conservative politics into their storylines. It’s a point WWE executive Bruce Prichard essentially owned up to in Netflix’s recent docuseries on Vince McMahon. So the presence of other Trump-friendly WWE wrestlers — especially those like The Undertaker and Hogan, who used their characters to boost Trump — at Monday’s event piqued my interest because of professional wrestling’s historical role in sending political messages.

The WWE is the same brand that created heel stables (i.e., groups of “bad guys”) modeled after the Nation of Islam and more recently after antifascist protesters. So I’ll be keeping close watch on the WWE to see if and how the company (which has historically aligned with Trump) works to promote his movement or its ideals after Trump returns to the White House.