Hulk Hogan’s cameo at WWE RAW’s Netflix debut did not get a warm reception

The MAGA-loving wrestler faced a chorus of boos from fans at Monday night’s event, and some people have suggested his praise for Trump is the reason why.

Watch: Hulk Hogan rips off shirt at Republican National Convention July 18, 2024 / 09:15
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.