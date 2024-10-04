Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes baseless conspiracy theory that ‘they’ can control the weather

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is back to doing what she’s best known for: spreading conspiracy theories.

The Georgia Republican, who infamously boosted a conspiracy theory about Jewish space lasers in 2021, seemingly tried to imply that Hurricane Helene was the product of someone — an ominous but otherwise unidentified “they” — who can control the weather.

Greene wrote on X late Thursday:

Yes they can control the weather.



It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

That grim warning followed a post earlier in the day with a map showing areas affected by Helene and their political leanings:

This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election. pic.twitter.com/XIbNZjuC1q — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 3, 2024

To state it plainly: The idea of weather-inducing technology that's powerful enough to generate a weaponized hurricane has been debunked by experts. (Is cloud seeding a thing? Yes, but that doesn't seem to be what's under discussion here.)

Greene didn't specify whether "they" are Jewish in this weather control scenario, but such claims about people nefariously controlling the weather have documented links to antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Together, Greene's posts certainly give the impression that she thinks Hurricane Helene was the result of some artificial technology to harm Republicans. Which is taking a claim that Donald Trump and others in the GOP have been making — suggesting that federal agencies are deliberately denying aid to Republican residents and giving it to undocumented immigrants instead — and really launching it into the stratosphere, so to speak.

For the record, FEMA has denounced and corrected Trump's claims. As my MSNBC colleague Steve Benen noted, Trump's lie is particularly egregious in light of new Politico reporting (which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News) that on multiple occasions as president, Trump "hesitated to give disaster aid to areas he considered politically hostile."

The only thing I'm worried about being projected into the atmosphere are Republicans' dangerous lies.

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.