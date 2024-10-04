Opinion

Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes baseless conspiracy theory that ‘they’ can control the weather

The Georgia Republican seems to be peddling a conspiracy theory about Hurricane Helene and suggesting that there’s an environmental weapon being used nefariously against Republicans.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.