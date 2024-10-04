Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes baseless conspiracy theory that ‘they’ can control the weather

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is back to doing what she’s best known for: spreading conspiracy theories.
The Georgia Republican, who infamously boosted a conspiracy theory about Jewish space lasers in 2021, seemingly tried to imply that Hurricane Helene was the product of someone — an ominous but otherwise unidentified “they” — who can control the weather.
Greene wrote on X late Thursday:
That grim warning followed a post earlier in the day with a map showing areas affected by Helene and their political leanings:
To state it plainly: The idea of weather-inducing technology that’s powerful enough to generate a weaponized hurricane has been debunked by experts. (Is cloud seeding a thing? Yes, but that doesn’t seem to be what’s under discussion here.)