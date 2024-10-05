Opinion

An awful lie about Haitian migrants led to this threat against citizens far away

There appears to be a campaign among some conservatives to bully everybody else into political inactivity or silence.

Ohio sheriff urges residents to track addresses displaying Harris yard signs September 17, 2024 / 01:38
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.