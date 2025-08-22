Judge rules Florida must halt construction and stop bringing new detainees to ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday night issued a significant ruling regarding the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center in the Everglades, curbing the government’s use of the controversial site on multiple fronts.

Florida officials quickly filed a notice with the court that they’re appealing the ruling.

Finding that the government ran afoul of environmental and administrative requirements, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a preliminary injunction that bars further construction or the bringing of new detainees to the site. Her order also calls the continued operation of the existing facilities into question, by giving the government 60 days to remove fencing, lighting fixtures, and “all generators, gas, sewage, and other waste and waste receptacles that were installed to support this project.”

Williams noted that her order doesn’t stop the government from making modifications or repairs to existing facilities for safety or to mitigate environmental or other risks.

The Obama appointee wrote that politicians have historically pledged to support the protection of the Everglades and that her order “does nothing more than uphold the basic requirements of legislation designed to fulfill those promises.”

The ruling follows her previous temporary restraining order that had halted construction.

Play

Environmental groups sued federal and state officials, seeking to “prevent further irreparable harm to Plaintiffs and the fragile area where Defendants are building this detention center.” The plaintiffs argued in their complaint that the “hasty” construction of the mass detention facility “poses clear environmental impacts.” They also said the government defendants broke environmental law “in their rush to build the center.”