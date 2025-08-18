Opinion

Trump’s ‘weaponization’ chief seems to admit to punitive fishing expeditions

Ed Martin, who leads Trump’s “weaponization” group at the Justice Department, has said it would “shame” people it can’t prosecute.

Aug. 18, 2025, 4:06 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

