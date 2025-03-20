Opinion

Chief Justice John Roberts draws a red line over Trump’s attacks and threats over federal judges March 18, 2025 / 12:20

The ‘staggering’ implications of the Trump administration’s bid to use the Alien Enemies Act

ACLU lawyers write that under Trump’s claim, there’s “no limit on who can be sent to a Salvadoran prison, or any limit on how long they will remain there.”

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

