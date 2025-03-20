The ‘staggering’ implications of the Trump administration’s bid to use the Alien Enemies Act

There’s a 12 p.m. ET deadline Thursday for the Trump administration to answer U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s questions about whether officials violated his orders on deportations. But while that crucial issue is pending, there’s also the underlying litigation about what started the class action lawsuit in the first place: President Donald Trump’s attempt to use the Alien Enemies Act to summarily remove people from the country who the government said belong to the gang Tren de Aragua.

As a reminder, the 1798 act says:

Whenever there is a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion is perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States by any foreign nation or government, and the President makes public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being of the age of fourteen years and upward, who shall be within the United States and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as alien enemies.

You’ll notice the reference to a “declared war” or “invasion or predatory incursion” by a foreign nation or government.

So how, you might wonder, could the act apply if we’re talking about a gang, rather than a nation or government?

Trump’s proclamation said the group is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization whose members “have unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States.” But however persuasive or not it is to apply the 18th-century law in this situation, his administration has argued that courts lack the power to review or enjoin his proclamation.

In their latest court filing, the American Civil Liberties Union lawyers who brought the suit called the implications of Trump’s position “staggering.” The plaintiffs wrote: “If the President can label any group as enemy aliens under the Act, and that designation is unreviewable, then there is no limit on who can be sent to a Salvadoran prison, or any limit on how long they will remain there.” They noted that the act has been invoked three times before — all during declared wars.