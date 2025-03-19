Judge Boasberg to consider ‘consequences’ if Trump officials flouted court orders

UPDATE (March 20, 2025; 4:42 p.m. ET): On Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg called the federal government’s latest response to his inquiries “woefully insufficient.” He ordered the government to provide additional information in the coming days, starting with a sworn declaration due Friday at 10:00 a.m. from someone with direct involvement in Cabinet-level discussions regarding the invocation of the state secrets privilege.

A federal judge still has questions about the Trump administration’s compliance with his orders, and the administration is still trying not to answer them.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg gave the government another day to get back to him on the matter. But his latest order suggests he isn’t pleased — or persuaded — by the government’s arguments thus far regarding its deportation flights over the weekend and its litigation conduct since then.

Following a hearing Monday at which the government didn’t want to answer Boasberg’s questions, the judge issued an order requiring officials to submit a sealed declaration answering outstanding questions about Saturday’s deportations, which the judge had ordered halted while litigation continues over President Donald Trump’s authority under the Alien Enemies Act.

Those answers were most recently due by noon Wednesday, but ahead of that deadline, the government asked Boasberg for more time. The request noted that the Justice Department is appealing his orders and said addressing his questions “would undermine the Executive Branch’s ability to negotiate with foreign sovereigns in the future by subjecting all of the arrangements resulting from any such negotiations — as well as the negotiations themselves — to a serious risk of micromanaged and unnecessary judicial fishing expeditions and potential public disclosure.” The government also said it’s evaluating whether to invoke the state secrets privilege regarding information sought by the judge.

In his latest order on Wednesday, Boasberg wrote that he wasn’t seeking information for a “fishing expedition” but rather “to determine if the Government deliberately flouted” his orders and “if so, what the consequences should be.”

Play