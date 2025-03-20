John Roberts and Elon Musk are both wrong about impeaching judges

President Donald Trump has always had a skeptical view of judicial independence. He’s long praised those who rule in his favor as wise jurists while denouncing any who rule against him as biased and not worthy of their robes. But he reached a new low in this area on Tuesday, when he called for U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to be impeached for halting his attempts to ship Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador.
This escalation added fuel to an already simmering debate on the right about how to respond to federal judges who block Trump’s agenda. Chief Justice John Roberts and billionaire Elon Musk have weighed in on opposite sides of Trump’s call to impeach Boasberg. And both Musk’s and Roberts’ positions are wrong.
The chief justice prompted breaking news push alerts on Tuesday when he issued a rare statement criticizing Trump’s call for impeachment. “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” he wrote. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”
Throughout his career, Roberts has loved to hunt for the smallest nuance that can leave him technically correct. And here, again, he does have a point. Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution says federal judges “shall hold their Offices during good Behavior.” This has been interpreted as granting them essentially lifetime appointments, in which they can’t just be replaced because political control changes hands in Washington.
The exception, of course, is when federal judges are impeached, something that has happened 15 times since the nation’s founding. Article II of the Constitution lays out frustratingly vague grounds for impeachment of the president and other “civil Officers of the United States”: “Treason, Bribery, and other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The standard established over the years is that federal judges are impeachable only for actions taken outside the normal bounds of their role.
But Roberts also well knows that impeachment is a political tool, not a legal one. The question isn’t whether impeachment is constitutional or legal; it’s whether it would be, as the chief justice puts it, “appropriate.”
The Constitution gives the power of impeachment to the legislative branch, not the judicial branch. Article I states that the House has the “sole Power of Impeachment,” while the Senate has the “sole Power to try all Impeachments.” Unlike under the Federal Standards of Criminal Procedure that prosecutors must adhere to in court, the bar for investigating impeachable offenses and determining guilt is essentially whatever the House and the Senate says it is. And the courts have constantly upheld the idea that they can’t really step in on matters of impeachment, including against members of the bench, as those powers are given solely to Congress. In theory, there’s nothing stopping Republicans from lining up an impeachment vote on every federal judge a Democratic president has named.
Which brings us to Musk, who has endorsed an “impeachathon” event that far-right Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., plans to hold online, targeting at least 11 judges for removal. On Wednesday, he said on X that America is experiencing a “judicial coup” that requires “60 senators to impeach the judges and restore the rule of the people.” As my colleague Jordan Rubin explained, Musk is instantly wrong on several fronts here, including the threshold for removal in the Senate. It requires two-thirds of the Senate to agree, or 67 votes, which is 14 more than the GOP currently has in its caucus.