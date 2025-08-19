Opinion

Former Sen. Sherrod Brown launches Ohio Senate comeback campaign August 18, 2025 / 02:16

Michael Steele: Lackluster GOP candidates open a ‘battlefield’ in fight for Senate control

As Republicans continue to fail to recruit high-profile candidates, Steele says it's up to Democrats to "seize the moment, the momentum and the messaging."

Aug. 19, 2025, 4:23 PM EDT

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

