Trump again calls for flag-burning punishment: ‘We’ll make it constitutional’

Donald Trump is still calling for a punishment that violates the Constitution: jailing people who burn the American flag. It’s been one of the Republican presidential nominee’s consistent proposals this election cycle.

Trump just pushed the idea again Monday while speaking in Detroit to the National Guard Association of the United States. “You burn an American flag, you go to jail for one year,” the former president said, adding: “We gotta do it. … They say, ‘Sir, that’s unconstitutional.’ We’ll make it constitutional.”