Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Jack Smith has a ‘hard case’ against Trump if conversations with Pence are immune September 5, 2024 / 04:50

Judge Chutkan doesn’t find Judge Cannon’s ruling on Jack Smith’s appointment ‘particularly persuasive’

The judge in Trump's D.C. case didn't sound impressed with the Florida judge's ruling. Ultimately, it may be the Supreme Court's view that counts.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post