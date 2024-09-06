Trump announces horrifying new job for Elon Musk if elected

Donald Trump’s plot to virtually hand control of the government to his rich financiers if he’s elected came into clearer view Thursday when he said he would tap Elon Musk (of all people) to run a new agency focused on government “efficiency.”
“I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government,” he said during a speech at the Economic Club of New York, adding Musk has “agreed to head that task force.”
Musk — the billionaire head of several companies, including Tesla and SpaceX — pitched the commission to Trump last month during their conversation on X, Musk’s social media platform, and said he would be interested in serving on it.
“I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that ensures that the taxpayer money is spent in a good way,” Musk said. (Note: Tesla and SpaceX has received billions in taxpayer dollars, according to CNN, which I presume he considers a “good” use of such funds.)
But let’s be real: The idea of Musk, whose pro-Trump super PAC has raised millions of dollars, leading any entity focused on efficiency is unsettling considering how inefficiently and chaotically he seems to run his companies. The thought of him leading an agency focused on government efficiency is downright horrifying.