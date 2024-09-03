Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Jack Smith and Donald Trump face off over timeline for federal election interference case August 31, 2024 / 06:48

How Clarence Thomas figures in Trump’s strategy to crush his election subversion prosecution

Presidential immunity has been the focus of the federal election interference case, but Trump has raised an even bigger issue, backed by Thomas' opinion.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post