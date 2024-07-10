Clarence Thomas gives Aileen Cannon more ammunition against Jack Smith

UPDATE (July 15, 2024, 10:18 a.m. ET): Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday dismissed the Justice Department’s classified documents case against Donald Trump.

While the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling is a gift to Donald Trump, it raises open questions like exactly which parts of the federal election interference case are immune from prosecution. But one thing is clear: Justice Clarence Thomas is questioning the validity of special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment in the first place.

“I write separately to highlight another way in which this prosecution may violate our constitutional structure,” Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion in the immunity case, Trump v. United States.

“In this case, the Attorney General purported to appoint a private citizen as Special Counsel to prosecute a former President on behalf of the United States,” Thomas continued, adding that he’s “not sure that any office for the Special Counsel has been ‘established by Law,’ as the Constitution requires.” Even if the special counsel has a valid office, Thomas wrote, “questions remain as to whether the Attorney General filled that office in compliance with the Appointments Clause.”