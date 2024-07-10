Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Immunity ruling ‘quite chilling’ for national security experts July 3, 2024 / 11:11

Clarence Thomas gives Aileen Cannon more ammunition against Jack Smith

In Trump v. United States, the justice raised a separate issue that threatens federal prosecution of the former president.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post