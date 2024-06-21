Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Lisa Rubin: The delay in Supreme Court ruling on immunity is the win for Trump June 20, 2024 / 07:07

How Trump’s ‘friends’ are aiming to take out special counsel Jack Smith

Precedent supports the lawfulness of Smith’s appointment. The fact that Judge Aileen Cannon is holding Friday’s hearing at all helps the defendant.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post