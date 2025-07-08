Supreme Court grants Trump appeal to lift order blocking his mass federal worker firings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Trump administration’s bid to halt a trial judge’s ruling that had blocked mass layoffs of federal employees across the executive branch, while litigation in the case proceeds.

The brief, unsigned order said the court granted the application because the government is “likely to succeed on its argument” that President Donald Trump’s executive order and memorandum calling on federal agency heads to prepare to initiate large-scale reductions in force, or RIFs, are “lawful.”

The order went on to note that the justices “express no view on the legality” of any agency’s specific employee reduction plans. “Those plans are not before this Court,” the order stated.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Biden appointee, was the only justice to provide a dissenting opinion. She wrote:

In my view, this was the wrong decision at the wrong moment, especially given what little this Court knows about what is actually happening on the ground. … This case is about whether that action amounts to a structural overhaul that usurps Congress’s policymaking prerogatives — and it is hard to imagine deciding that question in any meaningful way after those changes have happened. Yet, for some reason, this Court sees fit to step in now and release the President’s wrecking ball at the outset of this litigation.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor added a brief concurring opinion that said she agreed with Jackson that the president can’t restructure federal agencies inconsistently with congressional mandates. But she noted that Trump’s order directs agencies to plan reorganizations and RIFs “consistent with applicable law.”

Sotomayor further noted that those plans themselves aren’t before the court, “and we thus have no occasion to consider whether they can and will be carried out consistent with the constraints of law.” She said she joined the majority because the district court can still consider those questions “in the first instance,” so the matter may come before the justices again in the future.

In May, a federal judge in San Francisco issued a preliminary injunction that paused RIFs and reorganization of the executive branch in a lawsuit brought by unions, nonprofits and local governments. Siding with the plaintiffs, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston observed that Congress “creates federal agencies, funds them, and gives them duties that — by statute — they must carry out.” The Clinton appointee said agencies “may not conduct large-scale reorganizations and reductions in force in blatant disregard of Congress’s mandates, and a President may not initiate large-scale executive branch reorganization without partnering with Congress.”