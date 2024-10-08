Why a federal judge appointed by Ronald Reagan is slamming the Trump immunity ruling

The Supreme Court decision granting Donald Trump broad criminal immunity has had no shortage of critics. But it’s still notable that a federal judge just came out with an op-ed in The Washington Post blasting the ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

In the opinion piece published Monday, Stephen S. Trott, a senior judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote:

Under the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity, could President Richard M. Nixon have legally ordered his Plumbers to burgle the office of Daniel Ellsberg’s psychiatrist? Might they all have gotten away with it? It certainly looks that way to me, and I have a particular interest in this matter. As a young lawyer in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office in 1971, I oversaw the burglary indictment of senior White House officials and White House operatives for breaking into the Beverly Hills office of Dr. Lewis Fielding.

It’s worth underscoring here that Trott was appointed to the federal bench by a Republican president, Ronald Reagan. He wrote that the result of the ruling from the court’s GOP majority in Trump v. United States is that: “The president and his agents are free to break the laws that apply to every other person in the nation.”

Not just the fact but the breadth of Trott’s critique is noteworthy, in his estimation of how the ruling would apply beyond former presidents.