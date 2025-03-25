Incensed over legal losses, Trump asks Supreme Court to end ‘interbranch power grab’

The Trump administration is once again seeking the Supreme Court’s help.

This week’s urgent plea for high court relief comes in a specific case, but it takes aim at all the losses dealt by judges across the country.

“This preliminary injunction also contributes to an untenable trend,” acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote in an application Monday, seeking an immediate halt to a California judge’s order to reinstate thousands of federal employees who were fired last month.

“In the two months since Inauguration Day, district courts have issued more than 40 injunctions or TROs against the Executive Branch,” Harris went on, referring to temporary restraining orders. Calling the status quo “unsustainable,” the former Clarence Thomas clerk wrote that judges are “emboldened by the lack of prompt appellate review” and that “only this Court can end the interbranch power grab.”