Supreme Court won’t review Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal, which cited Epstein agreement

The Supreme Court declined to review Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal, in a rejection that could keep the sex trafficker locked up for another decade if President Donald Trump doesn’t grant her clemency.

Monday’s denial, which was the most likely outcome of Maxwell’s petition, follows an appeals court ruling that upheld her 2021 conviction in New York for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

It takes four justices to grant review of a petition. The denial came in an order list containing actions in pending appeals as the justices start the 2025-26 term.

The federal Bureau of Prisons lists Maxwell’s release date as July 17, 2037. The 63-year-old was moved to a minimum-security facility after she had an unusual meeting this summer with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (a former Trump personal lawyer), during which she said she never saw Trump do anything “inappropriate.” Her conviction followed Epstein’s 2019 death in custody while he was being held on his own related charges.