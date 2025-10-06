Opinion

Trump cabinet official undercuts DOJ on Epstein files and blackmail claims October 2, 2025 / 08:59

Supreme Court won’t review Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal, which cited Epstein agreement

The convicted sex trafficker invoked Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous non-prosecution agreement that barred prosecuting his co-conspirators.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs.

