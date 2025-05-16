6 key moments from Cassie Ventura’s full testimony during the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Casandra Ventura, the former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, testified this week in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial in Manhattan, taking the witness stand for four straight days.

Ventura, a singer who goes by Cassie, answered questions from prosecutors and the defense about the physical and sexual abuse she says she suffered at the hands of Combs over the course of their 11-year relationship. She has said she was an unwilling participant in “freak offs,” which prosecutors have described as drug-fueled sexual encounters organized by Combs that often involved male escorts. The defense has admitted Combs was violent with Ventura at times. It alleges Ventura consented to participate in the sexual encounters.

Combs, 55, has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Ventura’s pregnancy is a point of contention for the defense and the judge

Ventura, 38, is eight and a half months pregnant, visibly so, and the subject of her pregnancy took center stage at times this week as the defense sought to obscure this fact by having her seated in the witness box before the jury entered.

“I think there is a prejudicial quality,” Combs lawyer Marc Agnifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian, who is presiding over the case, on Tuesday, the first day of Ventura’s testimony.

Lawyer Anna Estevao cross examines Casandra “Cassie” Ventura as Judge Arun Subramanian presides during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial in New York on Friday.

“Pregnancy is beautiful and wonderful. It also is a source of potential sympathy,” Agnifilo continued, according to The New York Times, citing the official court transcript.

Subramanian appeared to have rejected the request, as Ventura stood or walked in front of the jury several times throughout the course of the week.

On Thursday, he snapped at the defense for not committing to wrapping up its cross-examination of Ventura by the end of the week. “In what universe did you not understand that this was important?” the judge said when discussing the need for Ventura to finish her testimony by Friday.

Ventura says Combs was controlling and abusive, alleges ‘freak offs’ took ‘big chunk’ of her life

Ventura described the “freak offs” as sometimes weekly sexual encounters in which male escorts, often paid by Combs, would have sex with Ventura while Combs watched and masturbated. She said that, on other occasions, she would watch Combs have sex with women.

She testified that the “freak offs” made her feel “disgusting” and “humiliated,” and caused her “nervousness” and “confusion.”

“Eventually it became a job for me,” she said, adding that the encounters “took a big chunk of my life.” She said the “freak offs” could last days and that she would sometimes be exhausted and dehydrated afterwards, needing days to recover.

Ventura said she was often high during the “freaks off,” calling into question her ability to consent. The defense has sought to convince jurors that she was often sober.

Ventura testified that she continued to participate in the “freak offs” in part because she was scared that Combs might hurt her physically if she refused. She was also concerned he might use videos of her participation in the encounters as blackmail.

Ventura alleged Combs was extremely controlling during their relationship. She testified that at times he would order his security to confiscate her phone and computer as a form of punishment.

“Make the wrong face, and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face,” she testified.

Combs’ lawyers acknowledged their client had acted violently toward Ventura and suggested his actions were fueled by drug use and jealousy.

March 2016 hotel surveillance video reviewed

At several points this week, the jury has been shown hotel surveillance video from March 2016 in which Combs is seen physically assaulting Ventura in a hallway.

The video was published by CNN last year after Combs publicly denied Ventura’s claims that he had physically abused her. Following the video’s release, Combs released a video apologizing for his “actions.” Ventura testified that the assault left her with a black eye.

When asked by prosecutors how many times Combs had thrown her to the ground during their relationship, as he did in the hotel surveillance video, Ventura testified, “Too many to count.”