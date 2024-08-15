Harris — like Trump — wants to stop taxing tips. That’s a bad idea.

In the three weeks (yes, it has only been that long) since she became a candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris’ campaign has proven remarkably skilled and successful. Which is why it was strange to see Harris make what might have been the first major mistake of her campaign: Adopting one of Donald Trump’s new policy positions, ending federal taxation of income from tips.
Like many tax proposals, ending taxation on tips has an intuitive appeal — until you consider its true implications. So the Harris campaign made a misstep in two ways: Appearing to parrot Trump, and doing so in the service of a bad idea.
The proposal has all the earmarks of something Trump heard somewhere, tested out before a crowd, and when it got a round of applause, decided it would become an official position of his candidacy. It’s unlikely he put more than a few moments of thought into it, let alone considered all the pros and cons. But there is a version of it in Congress, proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. One of its biggest problems is that it doesn’t contain safeguards preventing the wealthy from shifting their income into something they’ll call “tips,” thereby enabling them to avoid paying taxes.
The Harris campaign says her proposal — which, like Trump’s, hasn’t yet been laid out in detail — “comes with an income limit and with strict requirements to prevent hedge fund managers and lawyers from structuring their compensation in ways to try to take advantage of the policy.” It would apply only to service workers in industries such as retail and hotels. Which is why both candidates have promoted the idea in Nevada, a swing state where a large number of workers are employed in the hospitality industry.
Nevertheless, Trump’s promise didn’t exactly transform the race; the powerful Culinary Workers Union in Nevada, which along with its parent union UNITE HERE has endorsed Harris, wasn’t impressed by his proposal. “Nevada workers are smart enough to know the difference between real solutions and wild campaign promises from a convicted felon,” one top official said.
As tax proposals go, this one is limited in its effects: An analysis by the Budget Lab at Yale shows that of the approximately 4 million Americans who rely on tips, more than a third already make too little to owe any federal income taxes.
But if Harris really wants to start a salutary discussion about tipping, she could propose eliminating the practice entirely, or at least scaling it back.
We’ve all noticed how tipping has spread like wildfire; it seems like almost every purchase you make is now accompanied by a request for a tip, even when you received nothing resembling “service” at all. More importantly, tipping is a practice that has deeply racist roots; as an Economic Policy Institute report notes, “Following the Civil War and the abolition of slavery, formerly enslaved Black workers were often relegated to service jobs (e.g., food service workers and railroad porters). However, instead of paying Black workers any wage at all, employers suggested that guests offer Black workers a small tip for their services.”
Today, while the minimum wage hasn’t been raised from $7.25 an hour in 15 years, employers are allowed to pay tipped workers a minimum of just $2.13 — and that latter figure has remained the same for 33 years. The law says that if their tips don’t bring their total income up to $7.25, then employers are supposed to pay them the difference, but they don’t always do so, one of many forms wage theft takes.