Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Harris — like Trump — wants to stop taxing tips. That’s a bad idea.

The ugly truth is taxing tips allows workers to get Social Security benefits later in life. Harris should know better.

Trump, Harris call for elimination of tax on tips August 12, 2024 / 03:06
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.