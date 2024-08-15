Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump asks to delay sentencing in hush money case until after election August 15, 2024 / 05:19

Donald Trump seeks to delay New York sentencing, citing immunity ruling

The GOP presidential candidate wants his sentencing, which has already been delayed, pushed until after the election. His lawyers have signaled more possible appeals.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 15, 2024, 12:30 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post