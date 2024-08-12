Opinion

BREAKING: Trump plans to sue DOJ over Mar-a-Lago search August 12, 2024 / 01:44

Trump cites Judge Cannon in seeking compensation for the Mar-a-Lago search

The Trump appointee, who dismissed one of the former president's criminal cases, features in a potential lawsuit against the government Trump wants to head again.

Aug. 12, 2024, 3:30 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

