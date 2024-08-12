Trump cites Judge Cannon in seeking compensation for the Mar-a-Lago search

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon and the Supreme Court have already helped Donald Trump in his criminal cases. Now he’s using them to support his request for civil damages, too.

A lawyer for the former president is citing Cannon and the justices in a filing that serves as a precursor to a possible federal lawsuit stemming from the 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago property and subsequent charges for alleged unlawful retention of national defense information and obstruction.

The filing may be best understood as a political document — claiming, as it does, “political persecution” against the GOP presidential nominee.

But it’s notable how it leans on Trump’s own judicial appointees to justify that persecution narrative — even if closer inspection reveals that their rulings might not support this civil effort, however much they have helped him in his criminal cases.

Cannon dismissed the classified documents case last month on the grounds that special counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed and funded — a decision that Smith is challenging on appeal.

The former president also invokes the recent Supreme Court ruling granting broad presidential immunity from prosecution, arguing in support of his civil “malicious prosecution” claim that:

As former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge and now-Attorney General Merrick Garland should have foreseen, President Trump had immunity from prosecution for official acts. As such, given the Supreme Court’s immunity decision and Judge Cannon’s dismissal of the prosecution on grounds that the Special Counsel’s appointment violated the appointments clause and his office was funded through an improper appropriation, there was no constitutional basis for the search or the subsequent indictment.

That argument is a little difficult to follow.

Putting aside the relevance of Garland’s legal foresight, the Supreme Court broke new ground last month with a new (and vague) presidential immunity test. Whatever anyone might have guessed the court would do ahead of time, it wasn’t apparent until long after Mar-a-Lago was searched and Trump was charged. Plus, while the high court said that presidents get at least some immunity for official acts, that ruling came in the federal election interference case — not in the classified documents case, whose charges relate to Trump’s post-presidency conduct.