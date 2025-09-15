Opinion

'An amateur who's not very good at this': Officials warn that RFK Jr. is dismantling the CDC

In the war on cancer, Team Trump decides to start waving the white flag

American voters might not have realized that a Republican victory in 2024 would mean sweeping cuts to cancer research, but that’s what they’re getting.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

