Read Epstein prosecutor Maurene Comey’s letter to colleagues after DOJ firing

Fired federal prosecutor Maurene Comey sent an email Thursday morning to her former colleagues at the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, warning that it’s becoming harder for them to do their jobs “without fear.”

In the email, Comey — daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent target of President Donald Trump — said the Trump Justice Department fired her with no explanation a day earlier. She has prosecuted some of the city’s highest-profile cases, including the one involving Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs’.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” she wrote. “Do not let that happen. Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought.

The email was first reported by Politico. MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin obtained the email from a source who received it directly from Comey.

Read Comey’s full email below:

Yesterday was unexpectedly my last day in the Office. I was summarily fired via memo from Main Justice that did not give a reason for my termination.