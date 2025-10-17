Ask Jordan: Could Pam Bondi or Lindsey Halligan be disbarred for bringing Trump’s retribution?

“Can a case be brought to a state bar against Pam Bondi and/or Lindsey Halligan for unethical behavior or corruption? Can they be disciplined or disbarred for bringing politically motivated cases against Trump’s enemies?” — Thomas

Hi Thomas,

The answer to your question of “can” these things happen is “yes.” But for reasons I’ll explain, I would temper expectations of bar discipline for those lawyers.

There are state rules that bind attorneys where they are licensed. Violations can lead to a range of sanctions, including disbarment. And though the actions of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and other government lawyers these days might suggest they think otherwise, there isn’t an ethics exception for someone working in the Trump administration.

That said, it’s important to keep legal and practical realities in mind as we examine the possibilities here.

When it comes to Bondi, a group of lawyers, law professors and former judges filed an ethics complaint against her to the Florida Bar in June, alleging that she “personally and through her senior management, has sought to compel Department of Justice lawyers to violate their ethical obligations under the guise of ‘zealous advocacy’ as announced in her memorandum to all Department employees, issued on her first day in office, threatening employees with discipline and possible termination for falling short.”

But putting aside the merits of any legal ethics case against Bondi, an initial hurdle is that the Florida Bar maintains that it can’t even investigate her, on the grounds that the body doesn’t investigate or prosecute “sitting officers appointed under the U.S. Constitution while they are in office.”

The rules are only as good as their enforcement, so bar discipline against Bondi appears to be a dead end, at least while she is in her current office. Florida’s Supreme Court this week rejected a bid to force the bar to look into her. The bar’s reasoning would theoretically leave open the possibility of investigating her after she leaves the DOJ. It doesn’t seem as if that disciplinary door will automatically swing open when she returns to civilian life, but I suppose that remains to be seen.

Let’s now turn to Lindsey Halligan and her role as the latest criminal enforcer of the president’s political revenge. Despite her lack of prior prosecutorial experience — or was it because of it? — the administration installed the former Trump personal lawyer to lead the vaunted U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia. So far, she has secured indictments against two high-profile Trump critics whose prosecutions the president had demanded — James Comey and Letitia James. Halligan did so over the objection of career prosecutors, including the former head of the office, Erik Siebert, a Republican who was forced out after he resisted bringing those cases.