Senate Democrats have regrets about Kristi Noem. If only someone had warned them.

If only they had been warned.
On Wednesday, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reported that some Democratic senators now say they regret voting to confirm Kristi Noem as secretary of homeland security. As a reminder, seven of them did: Sens. Tim Kaine, Andy Kim, Elissa Slotkin, Gary Peters, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen and John Fetterman.
“I’m very disappointed. I’m very disappointed in her,” Kaine told NBC News. “If I were voting on her today, I definitely wouldn’t vote for her.”
But why the long faces just now? In retrospect, the morality tale ending in a puppy killing should have been a red flag. Or perhaps her lack of qualifications; or the fact that she was already promising mass deportations.
Now, those Democrats sound surprised to find out who she really is. Interesting.
Some of the remorseful senators appear to have been pushed over the edge by the brutal treatment of their colleague Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who was pushed to the ground and handcuffed by federal agents when he tried to ask Noem a question at a news conference. Rather than apologizing, Noem doubled down by defending the takedown.
Others cited her performative cruelty and the fact that she seems to be merely a figurehead for an agency that appears to take its marching orders from White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.
But what did they think would happen here?
The Senate’s power of “advice and consent” is a crucial part of our constitutional system of checks and balances. It’s also a solemn responsibility, especially when that constitutional order is under siege.
But obviously, not all of the senators saw it that way.
Despite all the warning signs, despite the cascade of unqualified loyalists and Fox News favorites that Trump was nominating to his Cabinet, the Senate simply rolled over. Too many times, lawmakers from both parties gave the benefit of the doubt to a president who had proven over and over again that he didn’t deserve it.
As a result, the Senate is now awash in regrets; or at least it should be. And the chagrin should be bipartisan.