Senate Democrats have regrets about Kristi Noem. If only someone had warned them.

“If I were voting on her today, I definitely wouldn’t vote for her,” Sen. Tim Kaine told NBC News.

DHS Secy. Noem should step down: Sen. Luján reacts to Padilla being handcuffed June 13, 2025 / 09:25
By  Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."