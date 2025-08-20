Donald Trump’s new White House portrait makes perfect sense

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka unveiled a new White House painting of President Donald Trump on X on Monday, and promised there were “more to come.” The portrait itself — along with a host of other changes that Trump is making to White House decor — capture Trump’s political project far better than he may have intended.
The portrait depicts Trump with a stern-looking expression and looking remarkably trim in an overcoat. The painting also conveys the president in motion — he appears to be striding down a hall between two rows of American flags. The most striking feature of the work, however, is not the subject, but the backdrop: Streaks of orange leap and glow behind Trump. It’s difficult not to see it as fire.
A Trump supporter might look at this painting and see things to like. Trump, a man of action, looking uncharacteristically fit, forging a new nation in the crucible of chaos that is modern America. For those not on the MAGA train, it’s easy to see the painting as self-parody — Trump is not taming the chaos, but authoring it, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake as he transforms the republic into an inferno.
Trump appears to have a fixation on paying homage to himself in the White House. In April NBC News reported that the White House “moved the official portrait of former President Barack Obama to a new location in the building’s Grand Foyer, replacing it with a painting of President Donald Trump with his fist raised in the air right after last year’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.” That Trump painting took the spot “traditionally reserved for the most recent official presidential portrait.” (Former President Joe Biden does not yet have an official portrait.)