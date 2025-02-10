Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Constitutional crisis? Vance, Musk questioning judges is ‘shock and awe assault’ on democracy February 10, 2025 / 06:47

Elon Musk reminds us why federal judges have life tenure

The Trump-aligned billionaire has proposed annual firings of the “worst” judges. That’s not how it works.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Feb. 10, 2025, 2:31 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post