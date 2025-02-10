Elon Musk reminds us why federal judges have life tenure

On top of seemingly supporting defiance of court orders in the face of Trump administration legal losses, Elon Musk just proposed on his social media platform “that the worst 1% of appointed judges, as determined by elected bodies, be fired every year.”

But the Constitution says that federal judges “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour,” which has been taken to mean life tenure. Of course, judges can be and have been impeached, which Musk also just called for after a temporary ruling that was adverse to him and the Trump administration.

In theory, members of Congress could systematically start impeaching whichever judges they deem “the worst” each year. Whatever “the worst” means, it’s unclear whether Musk is referring to the congressional role in the impeachment process or was proposing a new thing from scratch. At any rate, only a relative handful of federal judges have been impeached throughout U.S. history, so this very hypothetical proposal would revolutionize both the frequency of impeachments and the reasoning behind them or lack thereof. The historical norm for judicial impeachments (and even rarer removals) has generally been based on judges’ ethical or criminal misconduct, rather than their rulings.

But Musk’s proposal is a useful reminder of why federal judges are insulated from the political process by design.