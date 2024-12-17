Opinion

Some legal Analysts think Trump’s criminal trials may have come to an end – here’s why November 10, 2024 / 11:02

Judge declines to overturn Trump’s guilty verdicts in New York over immunity ruling

It’s still unclear when sentencing will happen since the president-elect could appeal the decision.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

