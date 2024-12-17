Judge declines to overturn Trump’s guilty verdicts in New York over immunity ruling

Judge Juan Merchan has rejected Donald Trump’s motion arguing that his guilty verdicts in his New York hush money case should be overturned on presidential immunity grounds. But it’s still unclear when sentencing will happen.

Even before Trump won the election, his lawyers had signaled that they would immediately appeal an adverse ruling before any sentencing could take place. So if they do immediately appeal, then the next step is up to the appellate courts — including potentially the Supreme Court, which granted Trump broad immunity in the federal election interference case. Trump has also filed a motion to dismiss the case due to his election as president earlier this month.

After a jury convicted Trump in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Trump was scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. But before that could happen, the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority issued the immunity ruling July 1. Trump’s lawyers cited the ruling to argue that the verdicts should be overturned and the indictment should be dismissed, contending that evidence introduced at trial and in the grand jury ran afoul of the high court ruling.

“Even if this Court did find that the disputed evidence constitutes official acts under the auspices of the [Supreme Court’s presidential immunity] decision, which it does not, Defendant’s motion is still denied as introduction of the disputed evidence constitutes harmless error and no mode of proceedings error has taken place,” Merchan wrote in his ruling on Monday.