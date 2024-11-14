Trump’s win isn’t only helping his own criminal cases. It’s helping other Jan. 6 defendants, too.

Donald Trump’s federal criminal cases have already been curbed ahead of his return to the White House, with special counsel Jack Smith apparently taking steps to wind down his prosecutions of the president-elect and possibly resigning before Trump takes office. Regardless of whether Smith began the process himself or waited to be fired by Trump in January, the demise of the federal election interference and classified documents cases was inevitable as soon as the Republican won the election.

But a new, more speculative benefit from Trump’s political victory has taken hold for defendants who won’t escape prosecution by virtue of becoming president. Two judges presiding over Jan. 6 cases have agreed to postponements due to Trump’s broad campaign promise to grant such defendants clemency when he takes office.

Politico reported on Thursday that two federal judges (appointed by Trump and Obama, respectively) have postponed impending trials over the Justice Department’s objection, marking “the first time federal judges have acquiesced to the demands of Jan. 6 defendants for delays in anticipation of potential pardons from Trump.” Politico reported that the judges said they “wanted to conserve court resources and avoid hauling in dozens of potential jurors for cases that might be called off in a few weeks.”