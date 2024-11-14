Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Tough to watch’: Why the Biden-Trump White House meeting was ‘pretty enraging’ November 13, 2024 / 04:54

Why Biden and Trump’s fireside chat was tough to watch

I absolutely get why Biden is following the normal rituals but that doesn’t negate the fact that for a lot of us, that scene was tough to watch. 

Nov. 14, 2024, 2:54 PM EST

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Latest Post