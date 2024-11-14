Why Biden and Trump’s fireside chat was tough to watch

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 13 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

On Wednesday, Donald Trump returned to the White House for the first time since he slunk away four years ago, skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration. This time around, Biden invited the president-elect to meet in the Oval Office, a tradition meant to symbolize the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.

The two presidents sat side by side in front of a roaring fire and put on a friendly face for the cameras. Biden congratulated Trump on his victory and said he was “looking forward to having a smooth transition.”

Four years ago, from that very office, Trump tried to overthrow the republic and overturn the will of the people.

Now, I absolutely get why Biden is following the normal rituals, welcoming his successor and shaking his hand. It’s all to send a signal about the stability of our system. But that doesn’t negate the fact that for a lot of us, that scene was tough to watch.

And we’re all supposed to just swallow that asymmetry? Honestly, it can feel pretty enraging.

Our democracy had a narrow escape only because Trump won. So instead of dangerous lies, conspiracy theories, maybe more mob violence and who knows what else, we get a happy fireside chat.

On Jan. 6, 2025, there will be no gallows erected on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the peaceful, constitutional certification of the electoral votes.

But Trump’s electoral victory does not solve the central problem here: He and many in his movement still remain a dangerous threat to the continuity of our constitutional republic. They still don’t respect democratic norms. They don’t respect facts. They don’t believe that the rules apply to them.

We shouldn’t come to the conclusion that, because he won, all of that doesn’t matter.