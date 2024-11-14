Trump’s EPA pick shows his intent to prioritize corporations over our health

During his eight years representing New York’s 1st Congressional District, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the president-elect’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, earned a dismal 14% on the national environmental scorecard put together by the League of Conservation Voters. Among other things, he voted against a bill that would protect about 1 million acres of federal lands around Grand Canyon National Park from uranium mining; voted against establishing a White House office of climate resilience; for a bill to end the U.S.’s participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change; and against a bill that would have invested billions to fully replace lead service lines that provide drinking water for people across the country.
Zeldin’s opposition to essential protections for clean air and water makes him unqualified to lead the EPA. But President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Zeldin to that role signals the incoming president’s intent to once again prioritize corporate interests over the health and safety of our communities.
In announcing his pick of Zeldin, Trump, who described Zeldin as a “true fighter for America First policies,” said, “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”
Zeldin is expected to lead a significant overhaul of the EPA, potentially the most drastic overhaul since the department was established in 1970. His lack of engagement on critical environmental issues, including his previous comments doubting the seriousness of climate change and his opposition to the Paris climate agreement, raise serious concerns about his commitment to the agency’s mission.
Even his initial comment on social media after Trump tapped him for the role didn’t prioritize environment concerns. He wrote on X, “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.” It’s a bad sign when a person nominated for EPA chief puts “clean air and water” at the end of his list of goals.
As a mother of children with health issues, living in Sulphur, Louisiana, a community overflowing with fossil fuel pollution, I am engulfed in a profound sense of grief and disillusionment. I find myself grappling with a loss that transcends politics and is deeply personal. The people who will suffer from the rolling back of environmental policies are not mere statistics. They include me and my children.
In March 2023, the BioLab plant near where I live had a chlorine gas leak that forced us to shelter in place. In June 2023, a fire at the Calcasieu Refining Co. tank farm, near where I live, resulted in an evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. The year before, an explosion at a Westlake Chemical plant, also near where I live, injured at least six people and resulted in a lockdown of local schools.
In 2020, Category 4 Hurricane Laura and Category 2 Hurricane Delta hit my part of Southwest Louisiana six weeks apart, and my family lost our home and we had to live in a FEMA trailer. In February 2021, winter storm Uri hit, knocking out almost 100 water utilities across Louisiana. That May, about 18 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time, more rain than we’d seen in either of those hurricanes.
I created the Vessel Project of Louisiana, a mutual aid and environmental justice organization, in the wake of the back-to-back destructive weather events we’d had.
But there are some people who pretend this is normal. The League of Conservation Voters found that Zeldin voted against 51 of 53 measures that would have addressed climate change.