White House announces radical new plan to allocate tariff revenue without Congress

At a White House event earlier this week, Donald Trump boasted that he’d succeeded on multiple foreign policy fronts because he had “tariffs to throw around a little bit.” What the president neglected to mention was an underlying problem: He was referring to a power he’s not supposed to have.

In the American system of government, Congress has this authority, according to the Constitution. The idea that a president can unilaterally “throw around” tariffs, based on his own wishes and whims, is at odds with how the system is designed to work.

A day later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt went a little further down the same path. Politico reported:

The Trump administration is planning to deploy millions of dollars in tariff revenue to tide over a critical nutrition program for low-income moms and babies during the ongoing government shutdown. … The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children was expected to run out of federal funding later this week. While the program, which funds infant formula, fruits and vegetables, has dipped into contingency funds during previous shutdowns, states have never had to triage participants or turn them away.

It is certainly true that the program, generally known as WIC, is facing a budget shortfall. Now, evidently, Team Trump intends to address that shortfall by redirecting tariff revenue.

“It’s not clear exactly how much money the White House intends to spend, how the process will unfold or if it is legal,” Politico’s report added.