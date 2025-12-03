Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

DOJ considers seeking new James Comey indictment: Source December 2, 2025 / 03:15

Statute of limitations is a new issue that a potential second Comey indictment could face

A judge’s dismissal of the former FBI director’s indictment left open the possibility of charging him again but noted a timing issue that could thwart a second indictment.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Dec. 3, 2025, 6:00 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post