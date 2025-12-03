Opinion

RFK Jr.’s pick to reshape the childhood vaccine schedule embraces Covid conspiracy theories

Dr. Kirk Milhoan is a pediatric cardiologist and church pastor who has falsely stated that Covid vaccines cause cancer, miscarriage and widespread heart disease.

Kirk Milhoan.
Kirk Milhoan during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC in Chamblee, G.A., on Sept. 18, 2025.Brynn Anderson / AP Photo
By  Brandy Zadrozny


Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.