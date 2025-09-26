Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

How Trump’s new U.S. attorney got Comey indicted — by herself

Trump loyalist Lindsey Halligan found herself going it alone before a grand jury that formally charged the former FBI director on Thursday night.

James Comey; Lindsey HalliganChip Somodevilla; Al Drago / Getty Images file
By  Lisa Rubin Ken Dilanian Carol Leonnig  and  Vaughn Hillyard
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Vaughn Hillyard

Vaughn Hillyard is a senior White House reporter for MS NOW.