Shedeur Sanders’ first start may help settle 2025’s loudest NFL draft debate

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, picked in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft will make his first start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 16: Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens sacks Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field on November 16, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. Sanders fumbled the ball on the play. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)Nick Cammett / Getty Images
Keith Reed is an award-winning journalist and a past senior editor at ESPN. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Root, Vibe, Essence and elsewhere.