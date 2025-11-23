It’s a tragic metaphor that Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home was robbed while he made his NFL regular season debut last Sunday in the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland, to hear Sanders’ stans tell it, has been intent on stealing something from him: practice snaps with the Browns first-string offense, a real opportunity to compete for the starting job, essentially his chance to be a star.
Of course, we’ve been hearing about Sanders being robbed — by the league at large — since April. His Hall of Fame father, Deion Sandershed, who coached him at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado had called Shedeur one of the “surest bets” in the NFL Draft. But not only was the young Sanders not drafted in the first round as many of his fans — and even some NFL draft analysts — expected, he wasn’t taken in the second, third or even fourth rounds. Five quarterbacks, including fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, were drafted before Sanders’ name was called in the fifth round as the overall 144th pick. The difference between being picked first overall as quarterback Cam Ward was and 144th is about $44 million.
A conspiracy theory quickly developed among those who believe Sanders has first-round talent that NFL teams decided to deny him that higher draft position (and the money that comes with it) to humble him or send a disapproving message to his braggadocious father.
Today, Sanders, who’ll make his first NFL start, has a chance to steal the narrative (and maybe even the Browns’ starting job) for himself. The porous defense of the Las Vegas Raiders could be exactly what Sanders needs after his wobbly, uninspiring performance against the Ravens. The Browns had the lead when Sanders entered the game after starter Gabriel got a concussion. But that lead disappeared as Sanders completed only four of his 16 pass attempts for 47 yards, tossed an interception and scrambled into two sacks.
Sanders’ fans leaped to his defense, though. They blamed Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for denying their hero practice with the starters. That argument almost sounds cogent. Sanders, who was out of sync with his receivers, could have benefited from some practice time with them. But NFL backups don’t typically practice with the first-team offense. The argument also ignores that Gabriel, Sunday’s starter, is also a rookie who hasn’t mastered the team’s offense and, thus, might have needed as much practice with the other starters as he could get.
A hard lesson for many rookies, including extremely hyped ones like Sanders, is that NFL rosters are brutal hierarchies and that being a backup means being treated like a backup and not a starter. The 2-8 Raiders have the league’s 19th-ranked pass defense; they can be had. Sanders has finally had all week to practice with the receivers he’ll throw to in-game.